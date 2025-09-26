Firefighters Welcome Families To Learn & Explore

2 min read

West Central Fire Protection District will welcome the public to its annual Public Safety Day on Saturday, September 27. The free, family-friendly event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Central Fire Station, 11321 Aboite Center Road in Fort Wayne.

The purpose of the event is to provide residents with an engaging way to learn about safety, emergency preparedness, and the work of first responders. Organizers stress that attending Public Safety Day is not just about having fun, but about gaining practical knowledge that can save lives. From learning how to react in an emergency to understanding the importance of preparedness, visitors will leave better equipped to protect themselves and their families.

The day will feature numerous demonstrations and activities. West Central firefighters will present vehicle extrication and ladder truck exercises, while the Allen County Sheriff’s Department will showcase the skills of its K9 team. Emergency vehicles, including the Lutheran Air Helicopter (subject to availability), will be available for close inspection.

For families, there will be valuable child safety programs. Certified technicians will perform car seat checks, and WCFD will host a bike safety station. Children can also take part in the Junior Firefighter Obstacle Course, offering a fun and educational glimpse into firefighting.

Community partners such as the American Red Cross, ABATE of Indiana, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Lutheran Heart & Stroke Center will share essential safety resources covering topics from disaster preparedness to water and motorcycle safety.

Food trucks including Salsa Grill, Whip n’ Chill, and Got-To-Have-It will provide refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Public Safety Day is an opportunity for families to connect with first responders, ask questions, and walk away with knowledge that may one day prevent an injury or save a life. Organizers emphasize that the event is about strengthening the bond between the fire district and the community it serves, while helping residents feel more confident in their ability to respond during emergencies.

The event is open to all ages and will take place rain or shine.