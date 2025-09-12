The Re-Imagined Brewer Park Opens

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially reopened Brewer Park located at 800 East Pettit Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, Parks’ Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Chad Shaw, and Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood advisory committee representatives, supporters, and public officials celebrated the transformation that reflects the heart of this neighborhood. Members of the Allen County Bicentennial Committee also dedicated an “I am Allen” sculpture which is installed in the art garden at Brewer Park.

“Parks and Recreation assists us in our efforts to be a fun, family friendly, and safe community for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Mayor Tucker. “It’s great to see how the redevelopment of Brewer Park is having an immediate impact on individuals and families looking for outdoor activities that help enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne. The renovated park is a tremendous neighborhood amenity that speaks to our collective commitment to providing the best services and experiences possible.”

“This investment reflects both the strength of our Parks Department and this community’s hopes and hard work,” observes Director Steve McDaniel. “With two new playgrounds, a splash pad, a pavilion, restrooms, a walking path and basketball courts, we’re providing spaces where families can thrive, and connections can grow. The landscaping improvements, shade trees and art garden ensure this park is not only a place for recreation, but also a source of beauty and neighborhood pride.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the neighborhood advisory committee and Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center to ensure that this park mirrors the community’s priorities,” notes Parks’ Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Chad Shaw. “Together, we’ve created a space that encourages residents of all ages to connect and play in their neighborhood. We’re also deeply grateful to the planners, designers and construction team, whose dedication and expertise brought this shared vision to life.”

The park redesign includes:

Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary school kids.

A splash pad.

Covered pavilion and restrooms.

A 1/4 mile walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood.

Two new basketball courts.

Significant landscaping improvements: shade trees, ornamental trees, and a new art garden.

Brewer Park is honored to feature one of the 15 “I am Allen” sculptures in the park’s art garden. The initiative celebrates 200 years of Allen County with installations in a variety of communities. The sculpture’s title “My Foundation is Solid” arises from the goals of the neighborhood as envisioned by artist Theophlis Smith III. His poem below is the inspiration for the colorful three-dimensional sculpture.

“A seed of light, a spark, a flame,

In minds that dare to know their name.

Roots reach deep, branches rise,

Learning grows and wisdom flies.

With each lesson, each shared view,

The world renews in colors true.

Education, bold and bright,

Turns shadows into boundless light.”

Learn more about the Allen County Bicentennial initiative at facebook.com/AllenCountyBicentennial/ .