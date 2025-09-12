New South Fort Wayne Crosswalk Mural

0 min read

Artist Jeremy Stroup hard at work creating the first crosswalk mural at South Wayne Ave. and Lexington Ave.

Each side of the crosswalk will feature a bird and leaf design.

Once complete, he will begin work on another nature inspired crosswalk mural at South Wayne Ave and Foster Parkway.

The project is being done under the direction of the Public Art Commission.

Photo by Lois Levihn.