Foster Park Entrance Presentation Oct. 7

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend a presentation to reveal the design for the new Foster Park entrance. The design progression follows open house meetings in July of 2024 and public review of two different options in January of 2025.

The presentation will begin promptly at 6:30p.m. in the auditorium of Harrison Hill Elementary School, located at 355 South Cornell Circle, on Tuesday, October 7. It is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

During the presentation, the Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Chad Shaw will share the design for the reimagined entrance which follows the culmination of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT), and also considers new recreational amenities, landscape enhancements, pedestrian and vehicular circulation as well as the interface of the new plan with the existing beauty of Foster Park and its surroundings.

An ASL interpreter will be on site for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals.

“Reasonable accommodations” for persons with a known disabling condition will be considered in accordance with state and federal law. Any person needing a “reasonable accommodation” should notify April McCampbell (260) 427-6024 or TTY Phone Number (260) 427-1200, within a reasonable time prior to the meeting.