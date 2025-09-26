Provide Your Input In The Community Retail Study

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division is inviting residents, workers, and shoppers to take part in three short online surveys that will help shape the future of retail in three key areas of the city.

The surveys are now online for three retail districts:

Waynedale (around Lower Huntington, Bluffton, and Old Trail roads)

South Calhoun Street (Grand Street to Rudisill Boulevard)

East State Boulevard (Spy Run Avenue to Florida Drive)

The surveys can be found at engage.CityofFortWayne.org/corridor-retail-study and will remain open until October 2. Anyone who lives, works, worships or shops in any of the districts is welcome to complete the survey for that area.

The retail surveys are part of a Fort Wayne Retail Opportunity Study conducted by &Access, a nationally recognized firm that specializes in retail market analysis, development strategy, and business attraction and retention. The study will serve as a roadmap for revitalizing and sustaining retail services in these three districts. The retail study implements strategies from the following plans: 2017 Bluffton – Lower Huntington Road Corridor Improvement Plan, Historic Northeast 2025 Plan, Southeast Strategy Update and Packard 2030 Plan.

“Community input is an important part of the study,” said Russ Garriott, senior planner. “Hearing directly from the people who live, work and shop in these areas help us develop recommendations that reflect the community’s needs.”

The completed study should be available to the public by the end of the year. Community Development’s Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District (SEED) will work with stakeholders to implement recommendations in 2026.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment/ Economic Development, and Planning and Policy.