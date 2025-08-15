Sewing Custom Made Backpacks For Local Students

2 min read

This summer, nearly 120 incoming kindergartners received a head start thanks to United Way of Allen County’s Kindergarten Countdown, a four-week program providing high-quality instruction with a focus on developing essential academic and social skills fundamental to a child’s ability to learn. Specifically designed for children with little or no pre-K experience and those who may be at risk of starting behind their peers.

Every year United Way works with local companies to donate backpacks and school supplies for each student in the program. This year Sauder Manufacturing took donating backpacks to the next level by providing custom-made backpacks designed and sewn by their talented team during a seasonal production slowdown. Using reclaimed fabric, Sauder created high-quality backpacks tailored specifically for these young learners.

“Because we have such talented sewers on staff, this was a great opportunity to put their skills to use for a meaningful cause,” said Denise Reeb, HR Generalist at Sauder Manufacturing. “We’re proud to support United Way and invest in our community’s future.”

These backpacks—filled with essential school supplies—play a crucial role in helping families prepare their children for the transition to kindergarten. “With the rising cost of school supplies, this generous donation helps remove a financial barrier for many families,” said Ruthie Hall, United Way’s Director of Community Impact. “We’re incredibly grateful to Sauder and the 11 other companies that donated nearly 350 backpacks to support this program and many other students in need.”

Kindergarten Countdown, now in its 12th year, provides hands-on learning experiences, a field trip to Eagle Marsh, and classroom instruction at six elementary schools in Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools. This year they were able to add in a yoga class where they received a free yoga mat and partnered with Dance Collective.

The program ran from July 7–31 and equips children with foundational skills in literacy, math, and social-emotional development—helping ensure they are ready to succeed on day one of kindergarten.

The following are a list of schools in each district that have a Kindergarten Countdown program this summer: East Allen County Schools: Heritage Elementary, New Haven Primary, & Southwick Elementary (2 classrooms). Fort Wayne Community Schools: Waynedale Elementary, Indian Village Elementary, & Northcrest Elementary (2 classrooms).

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County works to cultivate and advance community solutions that change the lives of families and individuals who are working hard but struggling to survive. Through advocacy, agency investments, collaborative initiatives, and volunteerism, they say they will boldly impact critical community issues in Allen County. For more information, please visit unitedwayallencounty.org .