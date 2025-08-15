Celebrating 1,000 Cat Adoptions!

1 min read

Since its inception in June 2022, the Black Forest Cat Café in Fort Wayne (4716 Coldwater Road) has swiftly become more than a destination for specialty coffee and pastries. It has emerged as a cornerstone of animal welfare in collaboration with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC). From the outset, all cats residing in the café’s dedicated “Cat Lounge” have been provided by FWACC. Each one is vetted for health, vaccinated, tested, and spayed or neutered before socializing with potential adopters. The café serves as an inviting foster-like environment where visitors can engage with adoptable felines while enjoying a serene café atmosphere.

The adoption process is handled entirely by FWACC. Visitors select a cat in the lounge, submit an adoption application online, and await approval from the shelter, typically within a week. Approved adopters may then collect their new companion at designated times. This model ensures seamless coordination between the café’s mission and the shelter’s capacity and standards.

The café’s unique appeal, combining quality café offerings with adoptable cats, resonates deeply with the community. Staff members’ own affection for the animals only reinforces the welcoming, compassionate environment.

Today, Black Forest Cat Café stands on the cusp of a significant milestone. It will soon surpass 1,000 cat adoptions. As of August 11, 2025, the café had facilitated 992 adoptions since opening, and they anticipate reaching the 1,000 mark by the end of the week. The impending achievement underscores the powerful synergy between Black Forest Cat Café and FWACC. Together, they have crafted a meaningful, community-oriented approach to finding every cat its “forever home.”

Cat lounge visits can be scheduled at blackforestcatcafe.com. More information about pet adoption can be found at fwacc.org .

All adoptable dogs and cats come with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. FWACC operates as an open-access shelter, never turning away animals from within Allen County, and offers assistance to residents who may be struggling to care for their pets. More information is available at fwacc.org .