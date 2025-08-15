Science Central Announces New Executive Director, Mikulski

2 min read

Science Central recently announced the appointment of Mandee Mikulski as its new Executive Director, effective August 18. Mandee Mikulski will lead the organization in its mission to provide inspiring and fun hands-on science education for all people of all ages.

The selection of Mandee Mikulski comes after an extensive and careful search. Science Central’s board, staff, volunteers, and community partners welcome this news with great enthusiasm and excitement.

Mandee Mikulski brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in community-focused leadership, museum programming and direction, and organizational growth.

Science Central Interim Director, Larry Kay, expressed, “She is a visionary leader with a dynamic skill set. As the Riverfront development continues northward, Mandee will steer Science Central and its supporters into the new landscape, which is sure to benefit the organization and community for years to come.”

Before joining Science Central, Mikulski served as Executive Director at The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA), where she was instrumental in growing the museum’s programming, strengthening community engagement, and increasing organizational visibility. Additionally, as evidence of Mikulski’s positive contributions to the AMOA, the museum was honored with the 2025 Community Image Award by the Anderson Rotary Club.

While serving the AMOA, Mikulski was able to significantly grow membership, revenue, and board acquisition and retention. Mikulski was also a recipient of Madison County Leadership’s NEX Leadership Academy Award and the Boy Scouts’ Great Expectations Award.

Kris Zinser, AMOA Board Chairperson, said of Mandee, “Her ability to connect the museum with our community and elevate its presence has made a lasting impact. While we are sad to see her go, we are proud of her continued success and wish her the very best in her new role.”

Mikulski exclaims, “I’m honored to step into the role of Executive Director at Science Central and join a team that is as passionate as I am about making learning accessible, playful, and engaging for all. I truly believe that learning through play is one of the most impactful ways to spark curiosity, especially when we embrace all types of learning styles. Fort Wayne is a thriving community full of innovation and heart, and I’m excited to contribute to its growth as a place to work, live, play, and explore.”

Larry Kay says, “I am pleased that Mandee Mikulski has agreed to join Science Central as our next Executive Director. Her previous non-profit leadership experiences and her creative ideas for fundraising will serve the organization well as we continue to grow.”

Science Central’s Search Committee is proud of the decision to bring on Mandee Mikulski as the new Executive Director. The organization is confident in the direction it is headed, given this highly anticipated addition.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs, and weekend public events, Science Central brings the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit sciencecentral.org .