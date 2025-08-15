Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Local Text Ads: Aug. 15 Update

GARAGE SALE
September 3rd, 4th & 5th
9am – 6pm
727 Pinetree Drive
(Pheasant Run Addition)

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Recently Remodeled Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535

WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com

MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area. This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.

