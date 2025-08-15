Local Text Ads: Aug. 15 Update
GARAGE SALE
September 3rd, 4th & 5th
9am – 6pm
727 Pinetree Drive
(Pheasant Run Addition)
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Recently Remodeled Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area. This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
