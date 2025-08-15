Redesigned Packard Park Opens

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially opened the redesigned Packard Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, Fifth District Councilman Geoff Paddock, Parks’ Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Chad Shaw and President of the Packard Area Planning Alliance (PAPA) Holly Munoz spoke about the passion that fueled the efforts and the excitement to see it develop.

“My heart continues to be with our neighborhoods. Our wonderful parks provide the public with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and the many quality of life amenities we have to offer,” said Mayor Tucker. “Seeing the renovation of Packard Park is a strong indicator of our commitment to doing all we can to make Fort Wayne the best community possible for residents and visitors.”

“Directing ARPA and INN funding to the Packard Park redesign is an opportunity to make a meaningful, lasting impact on this neighborhood,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock. “This investment strengthens community pride, supports families and helps ensure this park continues to be a place of connection and opportunity for years to come.”

“The completion of the Packard Park redesign marks a proud moment for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and the surrounding neighborhoods. After years of thoughtful planning and robust public input, we’re excited to see this space fully come to life,” observes Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “This $1.9 million investment—made possible through public and private funding—reflects a true community effort. We’re grateful for the City’s on-going support and for our engaged residents who helped make this transformation possible.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the neighborhood steering committee to guide the design and priorities of the Packard Park redesign,” notes Parks’ Deputy Director of Planning and Landscape Chad Shaw. “Today the vision is a beautiful reality.”

The park transformation includes:

Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary school age kids with safety surfacing.

An event lawn and event plaza.

Significant landscaping improvements, including planting shade and ornamental trees.

A 1/8-mile perimeter walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood.

The park retains:

Existing covered, open-air pavilion and restrooms.

Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts installed in 2018.

“It’s exciting to see the results after years of planning and discussion,” said Packard Area Planning Alliance president Holly Munoz. “From new playgrounds and an event lawn to walking paths and enhanced landscaping, every element was shaped by the Fort Wayne Parks planning division in conjunction with neighborhood voices.”

The Packard Area Planning Alliance and the City of Fort Wayne Department of Neighborhoods will host an official celebration for the Park on Saturday, October 4, with support from the Foellinger Foundation. Additional details will be shared as the date approaches.