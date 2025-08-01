‘Read To The Animals’ Night Promotes Literacy & Kindness

2 min read

On Monday August 18th, animal lovers ages 5 and up can participate in the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s Humane Education program called Read to the Animals at no charge, thanks to our friends at Fido’s Forest! Registration is required.

Read to the Animals provides participants an opportunity to spend 30 minutes in their own room while reading with an adoptable shelter animal, most often small animals, cats or kittens. This program is a win-win for all since it has been proven that the presence of animals reduces stress and participants help to socialize our adoptable shelter animals while they wait to be adopted. Read to the Animals is oﬀered year-round but typically has a $5 donation fee associated with registration.

Reading registration is on a first come, first reserve basis, and reading begins as early as 4:00pm and the final reading slots start at 6:30pm.

Space is limited. To register for Read to the Animals, visit the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control website, under youth programs or go to: cityoﬀortwayne.in.gov/275/Youth-Programs

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who stays at the shelter during their reading session

Readers can only register for one session per visit

Siblings or families must register separately, no children under 5 in rooms please

Readers can bring their own books to read or borrow one of ours

Read to the Animals is held at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (Adoption Side) 3020 Hillegas Road Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Sponsored by Fido’s Forest, which is a five-acre wooded space, fully fenced, where you and your dog(s) can roam unleashed! Located on the north side of Fort Wayne at 4582 W Wallen Road, families can rent the fenced space for just $19 per hour for the first dog, and just $5 for each additional dog. Reservations provide exclusive use of the park.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s Humane Education Department oﬀers multiple ongoing programs that educate youth about empathy, kindness, and compassion. Programs include Read to the Animals, Animal Care Teens, in-classroom and in-shelter school group visits, spring break, summer, and winter camps.



For questions about our Humane Education programs, please visit the youth page on FWACC.org .