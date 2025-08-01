How To Become A Drain Stormer

1 min read

Protecting our rivers starts with each of us. There’s still time for summer family fun to show your “River“ this summer by joining with residents across our community to become a Clean Drains Fort Wayne Drain Stormer.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne is asking everyone, individuals, families, friends, churches, neighbors, and businesses, to become part of the Drain Stormer team to keep our storm drains clean.

Fort Wayne has over 20,000 storm drains, designed to carry rainwater away from neighborhoods and into our rivers. These drains can transport trash and debris, polluting our waterways and harming wildlife. As trash and debris accumulate in the storm drains, they also block rainwater from flowing away freely, increasing the risk of street and neighborhood flooding.

Be part of the Drain Stormer brigade. Register at cleandrainsinthefort.org to receive your free Drain Stormer Kit. The Kit includes drain markers, chalk for mural fun, gloves, a map with drain locations, bags, and commemorative T-shirts.

This activity is fun, easy, and perfect for all ages. Whether you are decorating sidewalks with chalk art, placing drain markers, cleaning drains, or enjoying a sunny day outside, Drain Stormers make a difference!

Sign up now and become a “River “ hero today at cleandrainsinthefort.org .