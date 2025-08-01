Empowering Moms & Celebrating Women In Business

1 min read

Be Well With Mama is proud to announce “She Means Business,” an inaugural market-style event taking place at Electric Works – Dynamo Alley in Fort Wayne on Saturday, August 23rd. The event will open with an exclusive VIP hour from 3–4 PM, followed by general public access from 4–6 PM.

‘She Means Business’ is more than a market—it’s a celebration of motherhood, mental wellness, and the entrepreneurial spirit of local women. This impactful community gathering will bring together families, small business owners, and nonprofits, all while raising vital funds to launch postpartum support programming through Be Well With Mama.

The event will feature:

A diverse array of local vendors, including artisans, wellness providers, nonprofit organizations serving mothers, and retailers

Delicious baked goods and curated shopping experiences

Family-friendly activities, such as a bounce house, face painting, and hair tinsel

Opportunities to connect with local resources for maternal mental health and wellness

Founded in 2023 by Annie Neeley, Be Well With Mama was born from her personal journey through postpartum depression, anxiety, and rage. Inspired to ensure no mother ever feels alone, Neeley created an organization focused on making sure mothers can truly be well postpartum.

“By bridging holistic healing and modern medicine, we’re creating a supportive, connected system that nurtures every mother’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being; so no one has to navigate early motherhood alone,” said Neeley. With 1 in 5 women experiencing a postpartum mood disorder, the mission of this event resonates deeply in the Fort Wayne community and beyond.

Tickets are available at zeffy.com/ticketing/she-means-business-market-fundraiser .