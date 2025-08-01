‘TeenWorks’ Hosts Community Celebration

1 min read

TeenWorks invites the Fort Wayne community to a flavorful evening with purpose at its upcoming Taste of TeenWorks event, taking place Thursday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at The Forum at Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.

This after-work celebration features tastings from local food and beverage favorites, live community connections, and a chance to meet the inspiring teens at the heart of the TeenWorks program.

Presented by Midwest America FCU, First Merchants Bank, Partner’s 1st FCU and Ruoff Mortgage, Taste of TeenWorks offers attendees a unique way to support local youth while enjoying bites from CASA Italian Restaurant, Chapman’s Brewing, Cookie Cottage, Davey’s Delicious Bagels, Genesis Health Bar, Indiana Mexican Bakery, Parlor Doughnuts, Tequila Mexican Restaurant, and more.

Tickets are $30 for general admission or $50 for a two-ticket deal and can be purchased online at teenworks.org/tot-fw .

“Taste of TeenWorks is more than just a tasting event — it’s a celebration of our teens’ hard work, resilience and growth,” said Nick Duvall, President & CEO at TeenWorks. “You’ll get to hear their stories, connect with community partners and experience firsthand how TeenWorks is shaping the future of Fort Wayne’s youth.”

TeenWorks is a nonprofit organization that empowers teens to excel in community, college and career. Its flagship Summer Program offers high school students a paid six-week job focused on personal and professional growth. But the TeenWorks journey doesn’t end there. Through long-term, wraparound support that spans high school through postsecondary education, TeenWorks equips youth with real-world experience, life skills and a strong foundation for career success.

In 2024, 75 Fort Wayne teens served six local nonprofits through TeenWorks. In 2025, the program expanded to support 100 teens and eight nonprofit partners.

Learn or get involved at teenworks.org .