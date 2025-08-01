Step Into History: Napoleonic Days

2 min read

Napoleonic Days will take place at the Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue Saturday – Sunday, August 9-10, 2025. As you enter the grounds of the fort, you will find yourself immersed in a time of political unrest and widespread revolution. The Napoleonic era of 1799-1815 is a dramatic period of military history.

Experience the sound of musket fire and cannons! Reenactors representing soldiers from the France and Coalition armies will meet on the battleground outside the Old Fort daily for a battle scenario. Soldiers and civilians will be available to answer questions about their uniforms, clothing, weapons, and military life. Local artisans will also be on hand. The Old Fort will be bustling with activity!

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort-themed merchandise, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

The historic ambiance of The Old Fort provides a perfect backdrop for this event. Families and history enthusiasts can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with the reenactors, civilians, and local artisans.

While at the event, you can also check out the new construction. The Old Fort is almost fifty years old! Time and weather have taken their toll! Check out how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” at oldfortwayne.org/about-us/fortrestoration/ .

Admission to the event is free. Freewill donation. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne .

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Their goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. They are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. Private and corporate donations provide funding for all programs.