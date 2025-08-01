Engaging Educational Activities At Indiana State Fair

3 min read

The Indiana State Fair kicks off on Aug. 1 and highlights the theme “Soundtrack of Summer,” presented by Get Prepared Indiana. Fairgoers can also hear from Purdue University experts about everything from insects to drones to physical and financial wellness, all of which Purdue Extension teaches year-round.

“Purdue Extension is excited to once again be part of the 2025 Indiana State Fair. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H youth from across the state and to showcase our programs,” said Angie Abbott, interim director of Purdue Extension and associate dean of the College of Agriculture.

“Attendees will have the chance to learn about agriculture, nature and healthy lifestyles through our interactive demonstrations and activities. We are particularly looking forward to the educational exhibits at the Purdue Extension Building, where attendees can connect with various Purdue University and Extension experts and engage with rotating interactive displays.”

The Purdue Extension Building, located on the north side of the fairgrounds, will feature activities for all ages, including:

Block Party: Children ages 8 months to 8 years can engage in block play to enhance a variety of school-readiness skills

Children ages 8 months to 8 years can engage in block play to enhance a variety of school-readiness skills 4-H Next Chapter: Explore how students can become Beyond Ready for their next step after high school

Explore how students can become Beyond Ready for their next step after high school Engage with Purdue Extension specialists: Interact with experts in fields such as entomology, human health and sciences, forestry and natural resources, and animal sciences

Interact with experts in fields such as entomology, human health and sciences, forestry and natural resources, and animal sciences Master Gardener: Discover annuals and vegetable plants suited to Indiana’s climate and learn how to properly care for them

Discover annuals and vegetable plants suited to Indiana’s climate and learn how to properly care for them Pollinators: Learn about pollinators and their essential role in producing fantastic food and fabulous flowers

Here are additional Purdue events available during the fair:

Not-so-creepy crawlies: Exploring insects with Purdue Entomology and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

From 3-7 p.m. Aug. 13, fairgoers can explore local and international insects with the Purdue Department of Entomology in the Purdue Extension Building. Purdue-trained entomologists will host interactive activities related to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ new exhibit about Peru.

Attendees will also be able to experience sights and sounds from Purdue’s Boiler Bug Barn, which is known for such insects as and cockroaches. Anyone can ask questions to Purdue entomologists, and those brave enough can even touch and hold some of the bugs.

Popping flavors: Purdue-developed popcorn seasonings

Purdue Extension will offer free samples of popcorn every day from 1-5 p.m. in the Purdue Extension Building, courtesy of Weaver Popcorn. Attendees can spice up their free popcorn with seasonings developed by Purdue food science students who work with the Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute. One flavor, Black Pepper and Golden Cheddar, creates a classic, cheesy snack, while the other flavor, Elephant Ear Express, suits those looking for a sweet, cinnamon-sugar treat.

Indiana ranks No. 1 in popcorn production in the U.S., and fairgoers can learn more about this Hoosier favorite through a dynamic exhibit in the Purdue Extension Building. The display will educate children and adults about the fascinating science and history of popcorn in Indiana.

Pioneer Village: Time travel to the 1800s

Between the Machinery Field and the MHS Family Fun Park, Pioneer Village transports fairgoers to the 1800s. Sponsored by the Purdue Ag Alumni Association, the village offers guests the opportunity to enjoy antique tractors, the farm toy show, a fiddler’s contest, a liar’s contest, the Opry House and much more.

The Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, will run from Friday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 17, but will be closed on Mondays. Purdue Extension exhibits are located throughout the fairgrounds, spanning the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 4-H Centennial Hall, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, Champions Pavilion, Corteva Coliseum, Expo Hall, Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, Northwest Pavilion, Pathway to Water Quality, Pioneer Village, Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion, Purdue Extension Building and West Pavilion.