Local Leader Nationally Recognized For Peace Work

Rev. Angelo Mante, Executive Director and Founder of Alive Community Outreach, has been awarded a Level III Certification from the University of Rhode Island’s Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, one of the highest recognitions offered in the global Kingian Nonviolence network.

Level III Certification is not a traditional training program, but rather a distinction reserved for individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to institutionalizing or internationalizing the philosophy of nonviolence. Rev. Mante is being recognized for his leadership in founding Alive Community Outreach and working to institutionalize nonviolence in Fort Wayne Community Schools high schools, while also supporting survivors of homicide and expanding the reach of nonviolence through citywide education efforts.

“I’m humbled and honored by this recognition from the University of Rhode Island,” said Rev. Mante. “But I don’t see this as an individual honor, it’s a reflection of the powerful work being done by our organization. Alive is made up of an amazing team, dedicated students, committed volunteers, generous supporters, and incredible community partners. This recognition belongs to them.”

The roots of Alive’s mission are deeply personal. After the 2016 murder of his cousin, Rev. Mante and his family moved back to Fort Wayne with a deep conviction to address violence at its roots, particularly among young people. He completed his Level I Certification at the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation, which helped plant the early seeds of Alive’s vision. He later completed his Level II Certification with On Earth Peace, a national organization rooted in the Church of the Brethren tradition.

Since its founding in 2020, Alive Community Outreach has grown from a small pilot program at South Side High School into a citywide initiative. Today, Alive has full-time Peace Advocates and dedicated Peace Rooms in every FWCS high school, and more than 150 high school students trained, to date, through its intensive nonviolence leadership initiative, Peacemaker Academy. The organization also provides support to families impacted by homicide and is preparing to launch new community education efforts aimed at building a culture of nonviolence more broadly.

“At a time when so much attention is being paid to youth violence, we also need to shine a light on the youth who are leading one of the most significant peace movements in our city’s history,” Rev. Mante added. “And this only the beginning.”

Dr. Chris Lahr, Alive’s Community Education Director, who is in Rhode Island receiving his Level II training, will accept on Rev. Mante’s behalf during a ceremony at the University of Rhode Island. The recognition also pays tribute to the legacy of Dr. Bernard LaFayette and all those who have committed themselves to living out Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of nonviolence in communities around the world.