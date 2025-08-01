Kekionga To Host Back-to-School Night

1 min read

Kekionga Middle School will welcome students, families, and community members to its annual Back-to-School Night on Tuesday, August 5, from 5 to 7 PM. This highly anticipated event aims to kick off the academic year by connecting families with essential resources and creating a welcoming environment for students as they prepare to return to the classroom.

Local organizations and service providers will offer a range of free services to support Kekionga families. These include book bags and school supplies (while supplies last), immunizations for the entire family provided by Super Shots, musical instrument fittings, and details about various school clubs, sports, and extracurricular activities.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of engaging experiences, including free food, raffle giveaways with prizes, and interactive activities such as the Power Mobile Video Gaming Truck. The event will also feature a special appearance by Johnny TinCaps from 5 to 6 PM, offering a fun opportunity for students and families to connect with a beloved local mascot.

Back-to-School Night reflects Kekionga’s commitment to whole-child support by ensuring every student begins the school year feeling prepared, valued, and connected.

Kekionga Middle School, located at 2929 Engle Rd in Fort Wayne, continues to prioritize academic excellence, student growth, and meaningful partnerships with families and community stakeholders. For more information, contact the school at 260-467-6600.