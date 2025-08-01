Indiana’s Oldest Nonprofit Celebrates Fort Wayne Expansion

1 min read

Firefly Children & Family Alliance is pleased to announce the celebration of the opening of its first Ft. Wayne location.

After 174 years of serving communities across Indiana, Firefly’s first-ever Allen County location began offering services to the public earlier this year. Focused on home-based services, Firefly’s team of therapists and caseworkers collaborates with the Department of Child Services (DCS) to help families achieve stability.

As of May, more than 1,100 children in Allen County had open DCS cases and were in need of services. With a full-time team prepared to assist the community, Firefly has begun serving children and their families with the goal of preventing child abuse and promoting healthier family habits to help keep households intact.

As part of its suite of services, Firefly assists families in accessing essential resources such as housing, employment, transportation, and childcare. The organization also offers curriculum-based support, including parenting education and programs tailored specifically for fathers. The primary aim of these services is often to reunite children with their parents or support family preservation.

“Firefly is so proud to be serving Ft. Wayne and its surrounding counties,” said Firefly President & CEO Tina Cloer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be a pillar for local families and play a small but growing role in building thriving communities of healthy people.”

In addition to Ft. Wayne and Allen County, Firefly’s home-based services are available in Steuben, LaGrange, Noble, DeKalb, and Whitley counties. Services are currently accessible by DCS referral only and include case management, family preservation, father engagement, supervised visitation, home-based therapy, and child abuse prevention.

Firefly is a nonprofit organization that has supported Indiana families and adults for generations. Serving more than 50,000 families across all Indiana counties in 2024, the organization remains focused on improving the lives of Hoosier children, families, and individuals. The families supported by Firefly often face difficult circumstances but seek to strengthen themselves with the organization’s assistance. Learn more at fireflyin.org .