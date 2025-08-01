Back-to-School Help for Families: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

Summer isn’t over just because school is starting, especially since the kids seem to be going back earlier every year. This year Fort Wayne Community Schools will be back in session for students the first week in August.

While some children may wish that summer vacation would never end, there are others who actually look forward to the start of a new school year. They like getting back to some structured time to learn new things and spending time with the friends they only get to see during the school year. They look forward to meeting new friends, and, of course, there’s the shopping!

Back-to-school can be an exciting time, but for many families the extra spending needed for the children to attend school makes for a financial burden, not only for the academic costs, but the food, clothing, and supplies. Here at the township, we see that struggle every year at this time, and we try to help people with it.

When parents are already struggling financially, spending money on books, clothes, and other needed school items often means that other expenses get behind. That’s when clients come to us seeking help. After reviewing a family’s income and expenditures we often find that they are eligible for township assistance, like help with a utility bill or a rent payment. When we can help with those needs, we are making sure that the children in the household don’t suffer so much due to their parents’ financial setbacks.

Food is another area where families with kids going back to school undergo a change. During the summer there are several programs around town that provide meals for children who, during the school year, qualify for free or reduced lunches. These programs are a godsend, but many of them end before school is back in session. We see this especially in the week before school starts. Fortunately, we are there to help people keep their children fed during that gap in time.

School clothes are another necessity we help with. Our Clothing Emporium, run by executive secretary Patsy Brewer, is a store of donated items that are sometimes new and sometimes gently used. It offers children’s clothes in all sizes, and the store often has school uniform items like polo shirts, khakis, and navy skirts and pants.

School supplies are another line item in the family budget, and Wayne Township has, for several years, been stocking a school supply ‘store’ for our clients. This year, staff members Jennifer Welsh and Timothy Jones worked together on this project. They shopped, organized, and loaded up backpacks with the required items for children to start the school year.

Education is so important in the fight against poverty, and Trustee Austin Knox and the rest of the staff here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office take the challenges faced by struggling families seriously. We are ready for the start of the 2025-2026 school year, and we hope it’s a positive and exciting time for you & your children as well.