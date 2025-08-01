Local Worship & Events: Aug. 1 Update

3 min read

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

DINE TO DONATE MISSIONS FUNDRAISER

When: Monday, August 4, 4:00-8:00pm

Where: The Stand,

5200 Bluffton Rd

Details: Donate while you dine! 20% of all sales goes to Waynedale UMC Missions. Special flyers are needed and will be available. Enjoy great food and ice cream while supporting Missions! Invite family and friends. See you at The Stand!!

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

COMMUNITY

DINE-IN MEAL

When: Mon. August 11, 5pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1,

Details: Please join us for a free-will offering meal in our Fellowship Hall dining room. Meals will be available until all are served.

Cost: Free-will offering

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER COSTUME CONTEST

When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 10am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Details: Help WUMC continue this fun event where your pet can dress up and potentially win a prize, as well as other pet-related goodies. There are four categories for judging: Funniest Costume; Career Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; and Celebrity Look Alike. If you pet isn’t into “dressing up”, please come and join the parade and just have fun! Bring lawn chairs if you like. Pastor Bill Garver will offer a pet blessing.

Cost: Bagged or canned dog or cat food for Pet Pantry/Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: WUMC 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /

Thur, 6p

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a

Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@

peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

UNDIVIDED ATTENTION

When: 9:30 AM on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .