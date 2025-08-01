Local Worship & Events: Aug. 1 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
DINE TO DONATE MISSIONS FUNDRAISER
When: Monday, August 4, 4:00-8:00pm
Where: The Stand,
5200 Bluffton Rd
Details: Donate while you dine! 20% of all sales goes to Waynedale UMC Missions. Special flyers are needed and will be available. Enjoy great food and ice cream while supporting Missions! Invite family and friends. See you at The Stand!!
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
COMMUNITY
DINE-IN MEAL
When: Mon. August 11, 5pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1,
Details: Please join us for a free-will offering meal in our Fellowship Hall dining room. Meals will be available until all are served.
Cost: Free-will offering
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER COSTUME CONTEST
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 10am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Details: Help WUMC continue this fun event where your pet can dress up and potentially win a prize, as well as other pet-related goodies. There are four categories for judging: Funniest Costume; Career Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; and Celebrity Look Alike. If you pet isn’t into “dressing up”, please come and join the parade and just have fun! Bring lawn chairs if you like. Pastor Bill Garver will offer a pet blessing.
Cost: Bagged or canned dog or cat food for Pet Pantry/Humane Fort Wayne
Contact: WUMC 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /
Thur, 6p
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a
Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@
peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
UNDIVIDED ATTENTION
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
