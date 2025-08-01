Desert Shield / Desert Storm Memorial Dedication

1 min read

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne, will dedicate a new memorial Saturday, August 2, at 10 a.m. The monument made of Indiana limestone is in honor of all those who fought in the Gulf War in the fall of 1990 until the end of February 1991.

After Iraq began pouring troops across the border of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, the United States deployed a major joint force that served as the foundation for a powerful 33-nation military coalition to stem Iraq’s aggression. The Persian/Gulf War, which included Desert Shield/Desert Storm was the first test of the U.S. Army since the Vietnam War.

The United States Navy provided the sea control and maritime superiority that paved the way for U.S. and allied air and ground forces to dominate the enemy. The combat phase of the Gulf War began with extensive aerial bombings by the air forces of the coalition against targets in Iraq and Iraq occupied Kuwait from January 17th to February 23, 1991. Spearheaded by the United States, the coalition flew over 100,000 sorties, dropping 88,500 tons of bombs, widely destroying military and civilian infrastructure.

After an unrelenting 38-day air campaign, the ground offensive began with allied forces sweeping through Iraqi defenses. The Iraqi army was crushed after a mere 100 hours. After more than a month of relentless allied bombings-Iraqi troops surrendered by the thousands. Less than seven months after the Iraqi invasion, Kuwait was once again free. The new memorial will be a lasting tribute to all the brave troops who fought for freedom around the world.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial grounds are open 24/7 for visitors. For additional information visit honoringforever.org .