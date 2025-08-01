Bluffton Rd Bridge Closed Aug. 7 & 8
Bluffton Road Bridge will be closed between Brooklyn Avenue and Broadway, 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., on August 7 and 8 while crews transport and set the bridge beams on the worksite. The detour will be Brooklyn Avenue to Taylor Street to Broadway. The bridge crossing will be reopened following each workday.
More information about the Bluffton Road Bridge Reconstruction Project visit engage.cityoffortwayne.org/bluffton-road-bridge .
