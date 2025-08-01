How To Prepare For Severe Weather

2 min read

It is never a bad idea to be prepared, especially for severe weather. Ahead of forecasted storms, you may hear warnings about having an emergency kit and plan ready. Doing these simple steps before severe weather hits can keep your family one step ahead and safe.

What you put in your emergency storm kit should fit the needs of those in your home. For example, this might include adding diapers or bottles for infants or a leash and food for pets. Whether you have a kit already put together or not, some items to consider adding include:

Water

Flashlights with extra batteries

First aid kit

Battery-powered radio

Nonperishable food items

Hygiene items

Portable chargers

Blankets or towels

Medications or other necessary medical items

Copies of important documents

To make the most of your emergency kit, place it in an easy to reach location and check it regularly to replenish items or replace things that have expired.

An important part of your emergency kit is making sure everyone in the house knows how to use it and where it is located. This also goes for your emergency plan. Determine and communicate your home’s emergency plan, which includes identifying safe locations within a home and establishing evacuation routes. Waiting to develop a plan during, or even after, severe weather hits can put your safety at risk.

Another part of your emergency plan is how you will receive updates or information if storms take out the power. Stay connected with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) during severe weather by downloading the I&M mobile app; sign up for text or email alerts and monitor an outage on the outage map. Follow I&M on Facebook, Instagram and X for up-to-date information and help from customer service representatives.

For more information and safety tips, please visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety .