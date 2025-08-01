Healthy Habits Today To Maintain Bone Strength As You Age

2 min read

Children are often encouraged to drink milk for strong bones, but after that, bone health is largely ignored until the golden years. However, taking steps to support bone strength is important to provide structural support, protect vital organs and enhance mobility throughout our lives. According to Dr. Haris Uzair, an internal medicine physician with Lutheran Health Physicians, says that adults reach peak bone mass in their twenties, and maintaining bone density is important to prevent osteoporosis as they age.

Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, which increases the risk of broken bones. In the most extreme cases, even a minor accident can cause a bone fracture and the risk of fracture increases as you age. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 10 million Americans over 50 have osteoporosis, and an additional 43 million have low bone mass, which puts them at risk for developing osteoporosis.

“Bone health is particularly important in post-menopausal women who may see a decrease in their bone mass,” said Dr. Uzair. “Things that increase your bone mass are quite similar to things that maintain your muscle mass. If you’re doing weight-bearing exercises and those muscles are getting stronger, the underlying bones that are supporting the muscles are going to get stronger.”

The best exercises for bone health include weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, or climbing stairs and resistance training such as lifting weights or working out with resistance bands. Calcium and Vitamin D are also essential for bone health, along with a balanced diet that includes nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Osteoporosis affects nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 20 men over the age of 50. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends screening for women 65 and older and men 70 and older, with earlier screenings recommended for individuals with certain risk factors.

“Early detection of osteoporosis or low bone density can enable patients to adopt lifestyle changes or begin medication to slow the progression of the disease,” said Dr. Uzair. “Age is not a reason to limit your mobility, balance or work to improve your bone health.”

Dr. Uzair recommends that patients talk with their primary care physician about the importance of bone health, especially if they have a family history of osteoporosis or hip fractures, or have broken a bone after a minor fall.

