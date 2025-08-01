Foxy: A Life Saved, A Legacy Shared

2 min read

A generous donation by Byron & Linn Braun In Memory of Sophia and Charles Braun and Foxy

Foxy wasn’t just a dog—he was a pioneer.

Rescued and deeply loved by Sophia and Charles Braun, Foxy defied the odds and made medical history. He was rescued in the early 1970s, and when his heart began to fail, there were few treatment options available. But the Braun family made a miracle happen, Foxy became the first dog in the world to survive a pacemaker implantation surgery, paving the way for future lifesaving procedures in veterinary medicine.

Thanks to the skilled veterinary team at Purdue University, Foxy not only survived, he thrived, living a full and happy life for years after surgery.

In the photos the Brauns cherish, you’ll see a flexible ace bandage wrapped around his chest, that simple bandage held the pacemaker in place during those critical early days. It became a symbol of his resilience and the extraordinary care that gave him more time, more joy, and more memories with the people who adored him.

Foxy’s life wasn’t just a victory for one family; it was a gift to the world. His journey provided invaluable data to the medical community, helping inform future care for both animals and humans alike.

Sophia and Charles Braun’s love for Foxy, and their belief in second chances, echoes the mission of Humane Fort Wayne: to serve people and pets through love, compassion, and lifesaving innovation. Their son, Byron, and his wife, Linn, are honored to continue the legacy with their hearts entirely devoted to giving animals a chance at life, health, and happiness.

Sophia passed away last December at the remarkable age of 99. Her legacy, like Foxy’s, lives on through their generous pledge in his honor, a testament to a dog who changed lives and to the people who made his second chance possible.

And now, your gift can go even further. In honor of Foxy and the enduring legacy of Sophia and Charles Braun, every donation made will be graciously matched by Byron and Linn Braun. Together, we can continue to save lives, give hope, and carry forward a mission grounded in love.

Double your impact by making a gift to Foxy’s Food Fund today at acspca.donorwrangler.com/donate/?id=37