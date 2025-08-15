Inaugural ‘Healing Heart Hustle 5K’ Invites Guests To Run. Remember. Heal.

2 min read

Erin’s House for Grieving Children invites community members to lace up their running shoes and take part in the 1st Annual Healing Heart Hustle 5K. This remembrance run/walk is aimed at honoring loved ones while raising funds for children and families in northeast Indiana who are grieving.

The heartfelt, family -friendly event will take place on Sunday, September 14 at Shoaff Park (6401 St Joe Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835) in Fort Wayne. Whether you choose to run, walk, or participate virtually, the Healing Heart Hustle is about more than miles. Registration is now open at ErinsHouse.org/race .

The $35 Adult Participation includes an official race-day t-shirt, after-race snacks and snow cones, timed 5K run/walk, access to the RiverLodge Pavilion for mingling and refreshments, interactive “Healing Heart” memorial activities for the whole family. The $20 Youth Participation (ages 3–18) includes all adult perks, plus a special medal-making activity after the race. Children under three participate free!

Participants are also invited to honor their loved ones with a Custom Memorial Yard Sign, which will be displayed along the race route. Each sign includes a photo and tribute message, and will be available for pick-up after the event. This is a $25 add-on option.

Those unable to attend in person can register as a virtual participant and take part from anywhere, standing in solidarity with grieving families and supporting the mission of Erin’s House.

All proceeds from the Healing Heart Hustle 5K benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children, a Fort Wayne nonprofit providing free peer-support programs to children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death.

“This is our very first Healing Heart Hustle 5K, and we’re so excited to bring together the community for a fun and meaningful day,” said Debbie Meyer, Erin’s House Executive Director. “This new event takes the place of our former Lights of Love holiday memorial at Parkview Field. While it looks a little different, the heart behind it remains the same: honoring loved ones, creating space for remembrance, and supporting families who are grieving. We’re looking forward to making new memories together while continuing the mission of healing at Erin’s House.”

Thanks to the Presenting Sponsors of the race: Centier Bank, MainStay Solutions, Midwest America Federal Credit Union, and McBain Family.

Since 1993, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has provided support to thousands of children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death. Through peer-support programs, school-based outreach, and community education, Erin’s House offers a safe space for young people to share their feelings, memories, and struggles alongside others who understand. All services are offered at no cost, thanks to the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners. Learn more at ErinsHouse.org .