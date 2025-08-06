6th Annual Golf Outing To Benefit Local Health Services

1 min read

Matthew 25 Health and Care will host their 6th Annual Matthew 25 Benefit Golf Outing on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Chestnut Hills Golf Club, located at 11502 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. All proceeds from the outing go to provide medical, dental, vision and mental health services to low-income adults in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio without health insurance.

This Texas-scramble style outing will kick off with a shotgun start at 9am! Registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, a delicious catered lunch from Chick-Fil-A, and beverages. Participants will also have the exciting chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one! Prizes will be awarded to the top teams, and all players will have the opportunity to win raffles prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters. Limited registration is available for individuals, twosomes, and foursomes. For more information and to register for the event, visit matthew25inc-bloom.kindful.com/e/register-for-the-6th-annual-matthew-25-benefit-golf-outing . Event sponsorships are limited, but still available.

“Our annual golf outing brings together fun, philanthropy, and community spirit in a meaningful way,” says Lauren Tosland, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Every swing taken and every dollar raised helps us deliver vital healthcare services to underserved adults in our community who otherwise have no access to care. Swing your clubs for a great cause!”

Matthew 25 relies on the generosity of individuals, companies, and foundations. For more information on Matthew 25 or how you can support its community efforts, please visit matthew25online.org or call the office at 260-469-0468. Matthew 25 is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are 100% tax deductible.