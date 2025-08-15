Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

After-School Programs At No Charge To Families

The Waynedale News Staff 1 min read

For more than 50 years, the Wellspring After School Program has been a cornerstone of this community, offering a free, high-quality after-school program for students in grades 1st-8th. Continuing its legacy of community impact, the program remains open for enrollment and invites families to take advantage of its trusted services this school year. This program provides a safe place for children while their parents are at work.

Hosted at 1316 Broadway, the program operates Monday through Friday and provides students with snacks, dinner, academic support, enrichment activities, and recreation in a safe, structured environment. The program is staffed by dedicated educators, youth mentors, and teachers.

“For over half a century, we’ve been committed to helping children learn, grow, and thrive outside of school hours. We believe every child deserves access to high-quality after-school care, regardless of their family’s financial situation. By continuing to offer this program free of charge, we are helping to ease the burden on working families and investing in the future of our youth. ”Ermina Mustedanagic, CEO at Wellspring.

Enrollment is open now. Families can register by visiting wellspringinterfaith.org or calling 260-422-6618.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

Read This Month's Top 5 Most Popular

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff