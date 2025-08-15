After-School Programs At No Charge To Families

1 min read

For more than 50 years, the Wellspring After School Program has been a cornerstone of this community, offering a free, high-quality after-school program for students in grades 1st-8th. Continuing its legacy of community impact, the program remains open for enrollment and invites families to take advantage of its trusted services this school year. This program provides a safe place for children while their parents are at work.

Hosted at 1316 Broadway, the program operates Monday through Friday and provides students with snacks, dinner, academic support, enrichment activities, and recreation in a safe, structured environment. The program is staffed by dedicated educators, youth mentors, and teachers.

“For over half a century, we’ve been committed to helping children learn, grow, and thrive outside of school hours. We believe every child deserves access to high-quality after-school care, regardless of their family’s financial situation. By continuing to offer this program free of charge, we are helping to ease the burden on working families and investing in the future of our youth. ”Ermina Mustedanagic, CEO at Wellspring.

Enrollment is open now. Families can register by visiting wellspringinterfaith.org or calling 260-422-6618.