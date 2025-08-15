‘Prenatal Path’ Provides Resources For Expectant Moms

2 min read

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has launched PrenatalPath.com, which connects expectant mothers and families with quality, free or low-cost prenatal and infant care resources. This online directory brings the Foundation’s well-known Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory—a trusted printed guide distributed at no cost to Allen County families for years—into a dynamic, digital format.

The website, made possible by a grant from the Allen County Department of Health’s Health First Allen County initiative, continues the St. Joe Foundation’s dedication to ensuring all expectant families have access to care that supports healthy pregnancies and babies.

Inspired by the legacy of Saint Katharina Kasper and her care for the vulnerable, PrenatalPath.com reflects the Catholic Social Teaching principles of solidarity and a preferential option for the poor.

“We are thrilled to introduce PrenatalPath.com as the online evolution of our widely used printed directory, making it easier for Allen County families to access prenatal and infant care resources,” said Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. “With support from the Allen County Health Department, this platform upholds the dignity of all by connecting families with the care they need.”

PrenatalPath.com is a user-friendly website tailored for Allen County families, especially those facing financial or logistical barriers to accessing care. Building on the foundation of the printed directory, the new website features an extensive list of over 100 services, including prenatal medical checkups, pediatric care for infants, breastfeeding support, and nutritional programs like WIC. Expectant parents can access counseling services, parenting classes, and community support groups, all carefully vetted for reliability.

The platform’s intuitive search tool allows users to filter by service type, such as prenatal ultrasounds or diaper assistance, agency, zip code, or specific needs, like transportation support. Available in English, Spanish, and Burmese, PrenatalPath.com ensures accessibility for residents from many backgrounds. Each resource listing includes provider contact details, eligibility criteria, and service hours, empowering families to make informed decisions with ease and dignity.

The St. Joe Foundation’s printed directory continues to be available and can be ordered for free at sjchf.org/directories. Since 2016, nearly 43,000 copies of the printed directory have been requested and delivered to community members.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, inspired by Gospel values and the spirit of Saint Katharina Kasper, stewards resources to: respond to community needs with grants, leverage collaboration with community partners, and engage in transformational initiatives. Continuing the legacy of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, the Foundation serves the poor in body, mind and spirit to achieve quality health and wellness. The Foundation focuses on Allen County, Indiana prioritizing young families (pregnant women and infants) and immigrants helping them access health care and resources needed for wellness.