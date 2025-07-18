The Most Exciting Airshow I’ve Ever Seen

2 min read

There were lots of surprises at the Fort Wayne Airshow 2025. It began the night before. After covering the airshow rehearsal, the 122nd Fighter Wing and USAF Thunderbirds went to a block party at The Landing in Downtown Fort Wayne. Thunderbirds pilots and enlisted grounds personnel signed autographs to airshow fans of all ages. Medal of Honor Recipient, U.S. Army First Class Sammy L. Davis was honored at The Landing, by Col. Scott Boatright, Commander, 122nd Fighter Wing. Mr. Davis was awarded for his bravery and heroism during the Vietnam War.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the husband and wife team, of “Franklin’s Flying Circus”, played a little skit. When the wife finished her flight, there was a special guest acting like he was stealing her aircraft. The scene began with play-fighting and teasing from the airshow announcer. As the man flew the aircraft, he pretended like he didn’t know how to fly. The announcer gave flying instructions in a joking way. This tickled the funny bones of the crowd and there were lots of laughs.

Press photographers were allowed to get on a machine lift. This service was freely offered by the 122nd Fighter Wing. This fostered an opportunity of shooting photos from the top down. Air Guard personnel strapped us in for safety precautions. I was able to photograph parachutists in the air. This was when the airshow began.

Civilian Airshow pilots and a big zoom car spit out flames from the exhaust by at least 30 yards. World War II aircraft also performed according to the airshow announcer. The B-25 bomber present at the show was historically in use in 1942. The USAF Thunderbirds, F-16, Falcon aircraft soared into the partly clear and hazy Saturday afternoon skies. This year there were a few items I had never seen before- a solo aircraft going between four F-16s. Two aircraft on the top, two on the bottom, and number five aircraft went through the middle.

At the completion of Day One of the Fort Wayne Airshow 2025, I went back up on the machine lift. We had to remain in the press area. I was there at the right time to get the autograph session from above. This was the first time I shot from at least 30 feet high above ground. I saw everything. However, getting faces of people was a challenge.

After I took enough shots from the lift machine, I photographed Thunderbirds at ground level. This year’s Airshow was a blast and it began and ended on a safe and positive note.