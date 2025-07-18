A Week Of Celebrating Local Food

1 min read

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network announces the 6th Annual Local Food Week from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, August 3, 2025. This 10-day celebration of local food features over 90 tours and events hosted by 55 different farms, markets, restaurants, artisan food producers, and organizations across 8 Northeast Indiana counties.

This region-wide event provides an opportunity for the public to learn where our food comes from, meet the people who grow it, and taste the bounty that comes from Our Land to Our Tables.

“This year, the 6th Annual Northeast Indiana Local Food Week offers an incredible variety of experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone, with many events perfect for kids and families!” Denise Hoff, Local Food Week Chair and Board Chair of the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, explains. “From immersive farm tours where you can meet the passionate people who grow your food, to vibrant multi-host events bringing communities together, and even special local food menu offerings at beloved restaurants like Chance Bar, Rune, and Copper Spoon. Local Food Week is a 10-day celebration designed for everyone to enjoy and savor the best of our local food system.”

Most Local Food Week events are free, but some require pre-registration. Plan how you want to celebrate Local Food Week 2025 by checking the detailed tour and event listings on neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2025 or by picking up a Local Food Week Companion Guide from any of the Local Food Week hosts.

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions a thriving Northeast Indiana food system where fresh, local food is at the heart of the community, readily obtainable by all, and where farmers are empowered by a strong regional food economy. Through innovation and collaboration, we strive for a resilient food system that regenerates the land, fosters connection, and ensures a healthier future for generations to come. More information can be found on neifood.org .