Heading To College Soon? Here’s 5 Tips From PFW

2 min read

Ask any high school junior or senior about their plans after graduation and the response is often much less specific than most parents would prefer to hear. But as one school year quickly transitions to another, key opportunities for prospective college students and their families to stay on track with advance planning seem to come and go quickly during the proverbial lazy, hazy days of summer.

According to experts at Purdue University Fort Wayne, summer break is not only a great time to relax with family and friends, it’s also an outstanding chance for members of the new senior class to review their paths to higher education and take advantage of the resources universities continue to provide during July and August.

Krissy Surface, Purdue Fort Wayne’s vice chancellor for enrollment management and the student experience, recommends five best practices for students who want to avoid some of the added stress of college planning once their high school classes resume.

File the FAFSA: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid offers multiple ways for you to finance your education, and, in a lot of cases, pay for nearly all the cost of a college degree. Get on campus: Visit the universities you are considering; take a tour, go to a visit day, attend an athletic or arts event. There is something about this environment you can’t get until you’re physically on campus. While there, ask the same few questions of several different people, and decide if it feels right. Don’t be afraid to start college not knowing 100% what you want to be when you grow up: I changed my major three times in college and still graduated in four years. Universities like ours have people and tools in place to assist you in that discovery and with those decisions. Study your financial aid offers: Every little detail matters. A university offering you a $1,000 scholarship for tuition that’s $5,000 a year is much more affordable than one offering you a $15,000 scholarship when its tuition is $35,000 a year. The bottom line matters. If it’s confusing, ask for clarification. It’s possible to balance work and still attend classes: More than 80% of our students work at least part time and make progress toward a degree. I worked as many as three part-time jobs and had a full-time class schedule in college. It teaches you critical prioritization and time management skills. It does not have to be one or the other.

And for those recent high school graduates who have yet to make a decision on their college plans, Surface says many universities like Purdue Fort Wayne are well prepared to work with students who are still interested in starting their coursework as early as the upcoming fall semester. That assistance often includes answering questions about enrollment, financial aid, registering for classes, student housing, and various other topics.