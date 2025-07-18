Serving More, Waiting Less: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

The summer feels like it is flying by this year, maybe because we seem to be busier than ever with township business. For many years the Wayne Township Trustee Office had a system whereby clients would come in on a particular day based on the first letter of their last name. For example, if the first letter of your last name was “A,” you would come into our office to apply for assistance on a Monday. This system was put in place to keep business flowing smoothly when the demand was high, and we used it to the advantage of all of our clients and the staff members handling the work of providing needed township assistance.

WTTO Employee of the Month Michael Pfeiffer (left) with Trustee Austin Knox

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, the number of walk-in clients fell dramatically, and we were able to drop the letter day system and serve clients on whatever day they came in. Now, five years later, with inflation and an affordable housing crisis, the walk-in demand has increased to at least pre-pandemic levels, and so we have re-implemented that system in an effort to decrease wait times and better serve our clients. Following are the “letter days” and their corresponding letters:

Monday: A B C D E F

Tuesday: G H I J K L

Wednesday: M N O P Q R

Thursday: S T U V W X Y Z

This system has stood the test of time and works well for keeping everyone who comes to see us served in a timely manner. The letter days do not apply in all circumstances, for example, you do not have to wait for your letter day to come in and request medicine or funeral assistance. We try to be flexible and accommodating in all situations.

The letter day system has been back in place now for the month of July, and it is working quite well at getting our work done and people served most efficiently. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.

Our Employee of the Month for July is Michael Pfeiffer. Michael’s job in the Accounting Department entails, among other things, working with various landlords who rent to our clients. Recently Mike discovered and fixed a problem between a client and landlord just in time to prevent the client from facing eviction and homelessness. It is always gratifying whenever we are able to solve problems for Wayne Township citizens, and we are proud to honor Mike as our Employee of the Month.

Here’s to hoping that your own summertime is going by at a relaxed pace and that you are able to get out and enjoy all that the season has to offer.