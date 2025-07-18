Local Worship & Events: July 18 Update
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
. . .
THE TEMP – LIVE RECORDING AT SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: July 19
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Support Local Artists
Details: All are invited to The Temp – a live recorded podcast production on Saturday, July 19! The Sharing Peace Cafe will be open starting at 6pm so you can grab a drink and be ready for the recording to start at 7pm sharp. This will be the last of The Temp series and you do not want to miss this funny and witty comedy. We can’t wait to see you there! You can find the Sharing Peace Cafe at 4900 Fairfield Ave, enter in door 4 off the parking lot. We hope to see you there. Want to listen to past episodes before July 19 event? Check out The Temp podcast where you find your favorite podcasts.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sharing Peace Cafe at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /
Thur, 6p
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a
Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@
peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
DINE TO DONATE MISSIONS FUNDRAISER
When: Monday, August 4, 4-8pm
Where: The Stand, 5200 Bluffton Rd
Details: 20% of your purchase at The Stand will be donated to Waynedale UMC Missions. You must present a flyer which is available at the church upon request. Thank you for supporting this event and, in turn, enjoying great food and ice cream!
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER COSTUME CONTEST
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 10am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Details: Help WUMC continue this fun event where your pet can dress up and potentially win a prize, as well as other pet-related goodies. There are four categories for judging: Funniest Costume; Career Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; and Celebrity Look Alike. If you pet isn’t into “dressing up”, please come and join the parade and just have fun! Bring lawn chairs if you like. Pastor Bill Garver will offer a pet blessing.
Cost: Bagged or canned dog or cat food for Pet Pantry/Humane Fort Wayne
Contact: Waynedale UMC 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
SPECIAL PRAISE SERVICE
When: July 20, 2025
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Who: Anita Barrientos, RaeAnn Fortney and Jeff Goshorn
Contact: 260-622-4326
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
UNDIVIDED ATTENTION
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
- Residents Envision The Community’s Future - July 18, 2025
- Hop to Frogapalooza In Support Of Little River Wetlands Project - July 18, 2025
- ‘Lawn Bowls Club’ Breaks Ground - July 18, 2025