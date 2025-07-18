Honoring Chief Little Turtle

2 min read

The local nonprofit entity, General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc., paid tribute to Little Turtle, a military chief of the Miami people, who died on July 14, 1812. Little Turtle was one of the most successful military leaders of his time. He was born in Whitley County, Indiana, and for many years lived in Turtletown, along the Eel River, in what is now called Churubusco.

“We honor the memory of his name, and the achievements of his life, recognizing that he played a key role in the history not only of Native Americans, but of America,” said J. Michael Loomis, Chairman of the Organization. “He was an important figure in the history of Native Americans, from his exploits as a war leader of the Northwestern Confederacy of native tribes during the Northwest Indian War, to his search for peace,” Loomis added.

Little Turtle was not the head chief of the Miami (“Myaamia” or “Myaamiaki”) tribe, because it was a hereditary position. Following an unsuccessful attack on Fort Recovery in June of 1794, Little Turtle attempted to lead his fellow tribesmen in negotiations for a peaceful coexistence with the expanding American settlements in the area, to avoid further defeats in battle and loss of life. He stepped down as the intertribal Chief of the Confederacy when he was unable to persuade leaders of the group to do so. This action was a stunning example of his commitment to finding a way to end hostilities with the American westward movement. The Indian Confederacy was defeated at the Battle of Fallen Timbers, the final battle of the Northwest Indian War, on August 20, 1794. The defeat led to the Treaty of Greenville, signed on August 3, 1795. Little Turtle disagreed with the terms of the treaty, and he was the last of the Native American leaders to sign the treaty. Little Turtle stated that, as he was the last to sign, he would therefore be the last to break the treaty. The day after the Treaty of Greenville was signed, Little Turtle’s wife died, and she was carried to her grave by U.S. soldiers, and then given a three-gun salute, a showing of deep respect.

In his last speech at Greenville, Little Turtle is noted to have said “The treaty was wisely and benevolently calculated to promote the mutual interest, and insure the permanent happiness of the Indians, and their Father, the Americans.” In doing so, Little Turtle was recognizing that he and his fellow tribesmen were Americans, too. Little Turtle once referred to General Wayne as “the chief that never sleeps.”