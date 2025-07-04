Summer At The Library Still Going Strong

4 min read

The Allen County Library has reached the halfway point of summer’s Color Our World program, but both kids and adults can join – and still have books and learning events they’ve done during June count towards prizes.

The Beanstack app or the printed tracking sheets allow people to add things they’ve done retroactively, said Aja Michael-Keller, director of communications for the county library system. And because it’s a summer learning program, it’s not just about reading, she said.

Cousins Caroline Osterholt, 11; Bevie Schortgen, 8, & Aelia Osterholt, 7, take part in the Allen County Library Lego Challenge program at the Waynedale Branch on June 27.

Participants can also get credit for cultural events in the community or at the library. That includes trips to zoos or museums or attending one of the library’s visiting artists, Michael-Keller said.

Bev Zuber said she brings her grandkids to the library for events now that she’s retired because she has time. On June 27, they were there for the popular Lego building event.

Her granddaughter Caroline Osterholt, 11, said this is the third time participating in the learning program and thinks it’s important to keep her brain in shape. She also likes humorous books like “Middle School and Other Disasters.”

Sonia Gonzalez said the Lego event was the first time she and sons Aidan, 10, Victor, 6, had been to Waynedale, but she takes them to all the libraries so they get used to them.

This year’s theme reflects a national theme for library reading and learning programs, she said. It’s to inspire participants to read and do activities that celebrate the ways that art and creativity enrich lives.

The library gives prizes for each level the readers and learners reach. Those younger than 18 get a book at every level they achieve and a tote bag with the third book. Adults earn a voucher for the Friends of the Library Book Sale when they reach the first and second levels and a new book and tote bag at level three. These are while supplies last.

Michael-Keller said that studies show that kids who participate in summer learning programs have less of a learning loss when they return to school. Children make up 85% of those in the program, and the library tries to get more grown-ups involved through awareness.

“A lot of adults just don’t know they can participate,” she said.

The program is growing. It had record involvement in 2019, but that went down because of COVID the next year, Michael-Keller said. In 2022, numbers reached the previous level, and in 2024, there was a 26% increase since then.

This is the 40th year that the library has partnered with the Foellinger Foundation on summer learning programs. However, the library also ties it in with the food programs, offering free lunches and snacks during the week as a partner with Fort Wayne Community Schools and meal ingredients for the weekend through a partnership with Blessings in a Backpack.

Those younger than 18 can get meals at the Main branch, Georgetown, Hessen Cassel, Little Turtle, Pontiac, Shawnee, Tecumseh, and Waynedale, Michael-Keller said. At Waynedale, lunch starts at 11:45 a.m., there’s a hands-on program for kids at 1 p.m., and the snack is at 3 p.m., and other branches have similar set ups.

Scheduling programs between the two meals allows kids to stay from lunch to snack, she said.

“The goal is to make it so kids want to spend a lot of time at the library,” Michael-Keller said. They learn to feel comfortable there, and they and the librarians get to know each other.

Food also helps the learning process.

“If kids are hungry, they’re not really thinking about reading,” she said.

The library does see more people during the summer, and foot traffic increases by 25%.

“While the rest of the world calms down for the summer, that’s our peak season,” Michael-Keller said.

Amanda Vance, the Waynedale branch manager said, “Summer’s been great so far.” The branch has seen about a 15-20% increase in participation this year. By the programs’ end July 31, they’ll have specific numbers.

Having summer programs be more than reading lets people discover the library has more than books, and kids all learn differently, Vance said.

Many people who visit the library are surprised at the DVDs, puzzles and other things to checkout, and some make use of the copy machines and computers, especially because the Waynedale branch is between the BMV and Social Security offices, she said.

Those interested in learning more about the special programs can get information at the Waynedale branch, 2200 Lower Huntington Road, or online at acpl.libnet.info/events?l=Waynedale+Branch&r=thismonth