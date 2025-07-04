All Are Invited For The Community Fireworks

1 min read

The Waynedale community will come together once again for the annual Waynedale Community Fireworks, an event that has become a cherished local tradition. This year’s celebration will take place on Saturday, July 5 at AMVETS Post 33, located at 6620 Koester Drive in Fort Wayne.

Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS Squadron #33, the festivities will commence when the grounds open to the public at 4:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as AMVETS Road will close at 9:30 p.m. or sooner if the lot reaches capacity, with no entry or exit permitted after closure to ensure the safety of all guests.

The evening promises an engaging lineup of entertainment, beginning with live music by Acoustic Rush from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For those looking to enjoy refreshments, hot dogs and chips will be available from 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. for just $1 each.

The highlight of the event will be the fireworks display, set to start at sunset, with an approximate launch time of 10:00 p.m. The community is invited to gather with friends and family to watch the sky come alive in celebration of Independence Day.

This year’s fireworks celebration has been made possible through the generous support of numerous area sponsors, including AMVETS Post 33, VFW Post 1421, American Legion Post 241, AMVETS Post 2919, Morgan’s Tap and Grill, Triscape Lawn Service, Engle Road Auto Care, Kelly Box & Packaging, Shambaugh & Sons, Rich’s Auto Care, Waynedale Hardware, Curly’s Village Inn, The Club Room at the Clyde, and Graycraft Signs Plus.

The Sons of AMVETS Squadron #33 and all involved sponsors extend their gratitude to the community for its continued enthusiasm and participation, ensuring the Waynedale Community Fireworks remains a vibrant tradition for years to come!