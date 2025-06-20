FWPD Body Cams Capture Heroic Dog Rescue During Fire

1 min read

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a structure fire reported in the 3700 block of South Hanna Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly spreading to nearby homes.

Officers Diaz, Williams, and Bell were among the first on the scene and immediately began evacuating nearby residences for public safety. During the evacuation, the officers noticed a locked dog kennel on fire with multiple dogs trapped inside. Without hesitation and at personal risk, the officers forced the kennel open and rescued all three dogs.

Body camera footage shows officers working quickly to free the animals, including one officer jumping a fence to retrieve bolt cutters. Officers were seen prying open the kennel, coaxing the frightened animals out, and carrying them away from the flames. As they moved the dogs to safety, the dogs’ owner emerged and confirmed that all three animals were accounted for.

No information has been released regarding the cause of the fire, and it is unclear if there were any additional injuries.

Watch the bodycam footage:

Body Cam 1: youtu.be/fX3Yy7DgiqY

Body Cam 2: youtu.be/ZK1RSfYdaMU