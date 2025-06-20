Waddle To The Duck Race To Benefit Iris Family Support Center

2 min read

Tickets are on sale for the 37th Annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to Benefit Iris Family Support Center! Each duck ticket represents a chance to win $5,000 while being part of creating meaningful change for children and families in our community.

Tickets will be on sale through July 26, when the true spectacle will take place as Iris Family Support Center plans to drop 15,000 ducks into the St. Mary’s River at Promenade Park in Fort Wayne. It’s a sight to behold as the ducks flow into the water and race to cross the finish line. Winners of the top five prizes will be announced on location and posted to social media. This year, more than 25 fun prize packages are available, including the top five cash prizes and a new addition – $100 for the last duck out of the river!

“We look forward to the Duck Race as a celebration of family and the strength of this community each year,” said Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC, CEO of Iris Family Support Center. “For each $5 duck purchased, $4.85 goes straight to Iris Family Support Center’s services, allowing us to walk alongside parents as they navigate life’s hardest job. This year, as families in our community face many unknowns, this fundraiser is a pivotal way for us to raise funding and awareness of the support and resources we can offer any family who needs a listening ear or helping hand.”

Duck tickets are on sale online through Friday, July 25, at 5 p.m. Ticket sales will be available using credit, debit, check or cash at the event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are also on sale throughout the community at sales events and volunteer ticket agencies, visit irisduckrace.org to purchase a duck or find a purchase location.

The Duck Race gives Iris Family Support Center the opportunity to extend services to families no matter where they are in life as we seek to be an open door for caregivers and parents to access the support and resources they need to build peace and stability into their home. Fundraising events like the Duck Race provide vital operational support so we can offer a full array of opportunities for families to grow and succeed.

With Promenade Park providing ample seating and awesome views of the St. Mary’s river, every seat at the Duck Race will be the best seat in the house.

Located at 500 W. Main Street, Iris Family Support Center serves 38 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 58,000 individuals each year. Iris provides life-changing services for children and families, no matter what they are facing. With a vast array of prevention and intervention services, there is a place for everyone. The vast majority of our services are provided at no cost to clients. For more information, visit irisfamily.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.