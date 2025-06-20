Culvers Hosts Fundraiser To Support Honor Flight

1 min read

Culver’s will host a fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) on Wednesday, June 25th at multiple locations in and around Fort Wayne. 20% of the sales earned during the fundraising hours will be donated to HFNEI.

Owner of the Culver’s located at Dupont Road and West Washington Center Road, Sandy Geisler states, “We love to support Honor Flight because they have found a way to give back to generations who served, fought and sacrificed to provide the freedoms that many of us often take for granted today. It’s just our small way of saying “Thank You” for all you have done for us.”

Hours, locations, and owners of each participating Culver’s franchise listed here:

Fundraising hours: 10 AM to 11 PM, 20%: Fort Wayne, Dupont (Bob & Sandy Geisler); Fort Wayne, Washington Ctr (Bob & Sandy Geisler).

Fundraising hours: 5 PM to 8 PM, 20%: Fort Wayne, West Jefferson Blvd (Lucas Oletti); Fort Wayne, Stellhorn Rd (Ashlee Jones); New Haven (Ashlee Jones); Auburn (Aaron Archuleta); Angola (Aaron Archuleta); Warsaw – Jalynn (Kevin Ray); Warsaw – Parker S (Kevin Ray); Columbia City (Steve Leurer).

HFNI President, Cathy Berkshire states “Culvers has been a steadfast and devoted partner since 2014 holding two fundraisers on our behalf per year. We are truly grateful for their continuous support of our veterans and Honor Flight Northeast Indiana!”

Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer-run, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.