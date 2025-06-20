WUMC To Host Local Art Show

1 min read

For over a year and a half, Waynedale United Methodist Church has sponsored an art program known as DOTS (Drawing On The Spirit). They meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00am-1:30pm and is totally free of charge. Participants may work on any art projects they choose with the help and support of a retired art teacher.

On June 22, members will present their second art show to the public. It will begin after the worship service around 10:45am and conclude that day around noon. It will also be open on Tuesday, 6/24 and Thursday, 6/26 from 11:00am-1:30pm, and Sunday, 6/29 from 10:45am-noon. The display will be set up in the large hall in the basement. Refreshments will be served on opening day. There will be over 100 pieces of art for sale, as well as hand- painted decorative bottles, votive candles, and other miscellaneous items displayed.

The public is cordially invited. All proceeds will go to benefit DOTS and other ministries of the church, including the upcoming new collaboration between DOTS and the Waynedale UM PreSchool. Donation suggestions are based on materials used and the amount of artist time involved. Cash and checks payable to “Waynedale United Methodist Church” are accepted methods of payment.

Waynedale United Methodist Church is located at 2501 Church Street in Fort Wayne. For questions, call (260) 747-7424.