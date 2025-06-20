Soon: Downtown 4th Of July Fireworks

Friday, June 20, 2025
The City of Fort Wayne announced the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne will again be the location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Friday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

NAI Hanning & Bean and the City of Fort Wayne are the financial sponsors of this year’s event. The City would like to thank NAI Hanning & Bean for the generous donation to help ensure the fireworks show is a success. The City also wants to thank Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) for partnering with the City on the use of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

