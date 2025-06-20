Celebrating 25 Years Of High Quality H2O

2 min read

City Utilities’ Three Rivers Filtration Plant has earned national recognition for its unwavering commitment to water quality and operational excellence. The filtration plant was the recipient of the 25-Year Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water. The Partnership is a prestigious program developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the American Water Works Association, and other leading national water organizations.

The award honors a quarter-century of high-level performance and dedication in optimizing water treatment. Only a select group of utilities across the nation reached this milestone. The recognition was formally presented at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference in Colorado recently.

“Delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality water continues to be a top priority in our community,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Our community benefits every day from the expertise and dedication of our team at City Utilities. This national award highlights their exceptional service and long-standing commitment to public health.”

City Utilities’ recognition was earned through an in-depth evaluation, including detailed operational reviews and peer assessments from other utilities. The award underscores the utility’s dedication to exceeding regulatory standards, advancing water treatment practices and investing in continuous improvement. Though the past 25 years have brought challenging times, such as the 2012 drought when City Utilities supplied water to neighborhoods of a nearby utility needing assistance with the drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, this honor validates the unwavering commitment of every staff member.

“This is more than an award; it is a testament to the incredible professionals behind our water system,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities. “From the Filtration Plant to Field Operations and Water Engineering, our team has remained focused on one mission: providing safe, reliable drinking water to our customers. This award affirms that our work matters and that we’re doing it right.”

City Utilities operates the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, capable of producing up to 72 million gallons of clean, safe water each day. The plant is now officially recognized as a national leader in water treatment optimization and public health protection.

To celebrate this major milestone, the public is invited to a special open house and recognition ceremony at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, 501 Baltes Avenue, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mayor Tucker will join utility leadership in honoring the dedicated staff behind this achievement.

“If you see a City Utilities team member in your neighborhood, please take a moment to say thank you,” Menon added. “This award reflects their dedication, day in and day out.”

The Partnership for Safe Water includes more than 300 participating utilities that collectively serve over 100 million people across the U.S. Its mission is to help utilities optimize performance beyond regulatory compliance, protect public health, and improve water quality nationwide.