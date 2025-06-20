Free Food, Fun & Festivities: Voice Of The Township

3 min read

Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox and his staff will host their Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 28, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., and the public is invited to attend this free event. The festivities will be at our location downtown at 320 East Superior Street. Besides the usual fare of bounce houses, face painting, food, and snow cones, we will be awarding our scholarships and announcing the winner of our third Person of the Year Award. This award is our recognition of an individual who has gone above and beyond to help our community members who are in need of a helping hand.

A little history: since December of 2012, we have been treating the Wayne Township community to an annual Holiday Celebration. Led by Trustee Richard Stevenson, we held the first celebration at the Roller Dome South in Waynedale. We were amazed when over 2,000 attendees came out to enjoy food, music, skating and prizes. We saw almost as many attendees the following year in spite of blizzard conditions. When the Roller Dome South closed the following year, we moved our party to the McMillen Park Community Center adding new games, bounce houses, and more gifts focused on promoting education. Then, under the leadership of Trustee Austin Knox, we moved to our current venue: a summertime party on WTTO’s parking lot.

We are looking forward to sunny weather so we can party outside (The forecast is bright, but just in case of rain, our rain date is July 19).

This year Joe Ayers will be present to receive Wayne Township’s Person of the Year Award. Mr. Ayers, CEO and Founder of Ayers Community Outreach, Inc., is the moving force behind the annual Summit City Community Festival (this year on Saturday, August 3, Noon-7 p.m. in McMillen Park, 2900 Oxford Street) which he launched to bring community churches together through gospel music and to share valuable information with the community at-large.

As a two-time cancer survivor Mr. Ayers has also hosted a forum on ‘Men Fighting for Health,’ for nearly 10 years. That series is about creating a dialogue for men to openly talk about the emotional aspect of illness and directing them to health resources. And this year he teamed up with breast cancer survivor Deborah Howard to bring a new forum centered around breast cancer and other women’s health issues. ‘Women Fighting for Health.’ For breast cancer survivors to share their experience going through treatment and how it impacted their life.

This year Joe Ayers has been recognized for these and his other contributions by WANE-TV and the Fort Wayne Ink Spot, and we are honored to join them to recognize this great community leader.

Joining us at our Family Fun Day, several vendors will be present during the event who will have tables and booths to share their information and other goodies with visitors. There will be a passport that participants can get stamped at each booth. Get enough stamps and you’ll earn a free snow cone!

Donations from our sponsors go towards funding the party, the scholarships, and the free food, gifts and prizes we will be handing out. We do not use any Wayne Township tax dollars but depend solely on contributions from the community, so we especially want to thank all those who are supporting us in these efforts.

Trustee Austin Knox and his staff all look forward to seeing you here at the 2025 Family Fun Day!