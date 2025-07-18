City Announces Accessible Website Revamp

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne announced the official launch of its newly redesigned website, offering residents, businesses, and visitors an improved digital experience with enhanced functionality, accessibility, and design.

The updated site features a fresh, modern layout and streamlined navigation to help users quickly find the information and services they need. In addition, several new tools and upgrades have been added to make the website more user-friendly and inclusive.

Key features of the new website include:

Virtual Assistant (ChatBot): A helpful tool to answer common questions and guide users to the right information.

Alert Center: A centralized hub for timely alerts and important updates.

AudioEye Accessibility Technology: Ensures the website meets accessibility standards and is usable by individuals of all abilities.

Language Support: Allows users to access content in multiple languages, enhancing inclusivity for Fort Wayne’s diverse community.

Prominent Calendar: Keeps residents informed about public meetings and local events through currentfortwayne.org . It also offers mobile and email alerts for added convenience.

The City of Fort Wayne partnered with CivicPlus on the website redesign. CivicPlus is one of the nation’s leading developers of local government websites, having worked with thousands of municipal governments across the country.

“Working with CivicPlus, we’ve created a modern, user-friendly website with accessibility as a central focus,” said John Felts, Head of Digital Engagement for the City of Fort Wayne. “From day one, our goal was to build a digital experience that reflects the energy and excitement happening across our city—and we’re proud to have achieved that.”

Mayor Tucker and her team worked in partnership with City Council and City divisions and departments to develop the new website. Open communication and collaboration enhanced the process of creating the new website for the public.

The new website is now live at cityoffortwayne.org .