Busting Myths: Weatherproofing

2 min read

It is a fact that weatherization is beneficial in the summer months too. A common practice highlighted in winter, weatherization can promote energy efficiency and offer potential savings on a monthly energy bill – in any season.

To help with this, I&M customers can complete an Online Energy Checkup to identify energy-saving opportunities and receive a free kit with energy-saving products for their home. Income-qualified customers can also sign up for a free Home Energy Checkup to identify additional ways to save. During this checkup, homeowners will walk through their home with an I&M energy expert to identify any existing concerns and receive their energy-savings kit.

Each room in a home has an opportunity for weatherizing and savings, but some practices are not commonly known, including:

Myth: Air leaks around windows don’t add up to anything significant.

Fact: Warm air can creep in through small air leaks around windows and doors. Up to 25% of energy used to cool homes in the summer can escape through improper sealing.

How to Help: Inspect and seal gaps around windows and door frames with caulk or weatherstripping, which is available at hardware stores and most grocery stores.

Myth: My air conditioning unit doesn’t require my attention.

Fact: An air conditioning unit not receiving regular maintenance may work harder to provide reliable service through the summer. This requires more energy and increases the opportunity for it to break down.

How to Help: Schedule yearly service in the spring that includes a thorough inspection. This ensures your system is running as it should before summer begins. Continue maintenance through the year by removing vegetation near your unit and cleaning the outside compressor with a garden hose. Don’t forget to turn off the power at the fuse or breaker first.

Myth: My attic does not impact the temperature of my home in the summer.

Fact: During a summer day, your attic can become extremely hot. This heat can pass through ceilings on the top floor and make those rooms feel even hotter. Because of this, your air conditioner may work harder to cool these spaces.

How to Help: Proper ventilation and insulation can help prevent additional heat. Upgrade attic insulation from three inches to twelve to cut cooling costs by 10%. By installing attic fans to push hot air outside, you can lower your home’s temperature by about five degrees in ten minutes. Attic fans also cost less than $0.25 per day to operate.

Myth: Ceiling fans are only beneficial in the summer, only providing cool air to a room.

Fact: Ceiling fans are beneficial year-round, if they are going in the right direction. A correctly set ceiling fan allows a thermostat to be adjusted higher or lower, depending on the season, while remaining comfortable.

How to Help: In the summer, ceiling fans should be adjusted to spin counterclockwise, creating a downdraft that feels like a cool breeze. Ceiling fans should then run clockwise in the winter. This rotation at a low speed creates an updraft that moves warm air from the ceiling down into the room.

Browse energy-saving tips, products, rebates, and discounts to help kickstart your savings by visiting ElectricIdeas.com. For more information and to schedule a Home Energy Checkup call (833) 566-0583.