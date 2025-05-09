Volunteer Pen Pal Program Hopes To Boost Local Literacy

1 min read

A new community-based initiative is bridging the gap between generations and strengthening literacy skills, one letter at a time. The “Letters for Literacy” Pen Pal Program invites volunteers from all walks of life to become pen pals with local students, providing them with consistent and meaningful writing practice while building a love for reading and communication.

Launched by the Fort Wayne Center for Learning, the program is designed to support students in developing their reading comprehension and writing fluency through authentic, real-world interactions. Volunteers write and receive handwritten letters from students, creating a supportive space for learners to express themselves and build confidence in their language skills.

“Our literacy and spelling program teaches students how to build their writing skills and increase their reading fluency,” says the Executive Director, Lori Lehman. “The Letters for Literacy Program will allow students to understand the importance of developing these skills while feeling the joy of writing and receiving letters.”

Those interested in being a pen pal should send their introductory letter to the Fort Wayne Center for Learning at 2510 E. Dupont Rd. Suite 203, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Letters must be written in clear print and not contain any personal identifying information, like full name or address. Personal information on the envelope will not be given to the students.

Volunteers of all ages, from retirees to college students, are encouraged to apply. No teaching experience is required — just a passion for writing, reading, and making a difference in a child’s life.

To learn more about the program or to sign up as a volunteer pen pal, contact us at info@fwcl.org or call (260)469-3925.



The Fort Wayne Center for Learning is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering students by teaching in a way that makes sense to them. They are the only local provider of intensive and in-person instruction.