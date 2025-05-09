Foster Youth Nonprofit Issues Urgent Call To Hoosiers

3 min read

Nonprofit Foster Success is issuing an urgent call to Indiana drivers – please support foster youth with the purchase of an Insuring Foster Youth specialty license plate soon, or you won’t have the chance next year. The state’s only organization working with teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care has been notified by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) that it is in danger of losing the specialty license plate unless 300 are ordered this year.

The plates raise money for the Insuring Foster Youth Trust Fund, which pays for supervised driving hours so that foster youth can obtain their driver’s licenses. The fund also pays for a portion of auto insurance premiums for young people who have experienced foster care to make the policies more affordable. The fund makes insurance more in line with what their non-foster care peers pay when added to a family policy.

“Hoosiers can purchase these specialty license plates as a meaningful way to show support for young people transitioning out of foster care,” said Foster Success President and CEO, Dr. Maggie Stevens. “License plate buyers can rest easy knowing that $25 of the $40 special plate fee goes directly to the Insuring Foster Youth Trust Fund. They are literally helping these young people gain independence and opportunity – a win for all of Indiana.”

To date, more than 100 young people have been supported through the fund and nearly $153,000 has been disbursed to pay for driving hours and vehicle insurance premiums. About 87 percent of young people supported said that because of the Insuring Foster Youth Trust Fund, they were able to worry less and relieve stress about reliable transportation.

“The fund has substantially offset the cost of auto insurance, truly empowering me financially,” said former foster youth Julia S. “I pay my insurance six months at a time due to better rates, and each time these six months approach, it is a fearful time for me financially. The Insuring Foster Youth fund gives me the ability to feel capable and stable during this time. I utilize my car for work and college, and having stable, insured transportation is a game changer.”

The plates can be purchased online, in person at your BMV branch or by emailing admin@fostersuccess.org for assistance.

Former foster youth Julia says she plans to buy one of the plates. “The next time I am eligible for a new plate, I will be buying the Insuring Foster Youth license plate to spread the message of what the license plate stands for and to give a small gift to the generation behind me,” she said. “Purchasing the Insuring Foster Youth license plate is a powerful gift to foster youth across the state, funding their road to financial empowerment and offsetting the systemic burden of being individually insured as a young adult.”

If you’ve already renewed your plate this year, you can switch to the Insuring Foster Youth plate at any time by visiting the BMV website or visiting a branch in person.

Foster Success is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to hear, support and empower teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care on their journey to self-sufficiency. Foster Success provides financial, educational, and social support to the 24,000 young people with foster care experience throughout the state at the most critical time – when they are about to or have already transitioned out of the foster care system, most often with no family or economic support. More information about Foster Success can be found at fostersuccess.org.