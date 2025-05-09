Art Comes Alive At Jefferson Pointe

1 min read

The Fort Wayne Arts Festival has called Jefferson Pointe its home for 16 years and is known for featuring masterful creations in an array of mediums from many talented, award-winning local and regional artists. The offerings include wood, glass, clay, fiber, oil/acrylic, watercolor, prints, photography, jewelry, sculpture, assemblage, and mixed media. Historically, the festival has been a weekend outdoor event which draws thousands of supportive festival-goers and collectors.

But festivals have been changing over recent years, and the Fort Wayne Arts Festival is no exception. So, to meet the needs and trends of the day- Fort Wayne Arts Festival made some changes! The NEW Fort Wayne Arts Festival is now a one-day event held twice each year. An indoor spring event and an outdoor fall event. This prestigious juried show, held at Fort Wayne’s only upscale-lifestyle outdoor mall, is enjoyed each year by thousands. The intimate setting allows for easy interaction between artists and festival-goers, and this will continue in spring and fall. With so many incredible one-of-a-kind works of art to choose from, the Festival caters to the discerning gift-giver as well as the serious collectors- selections are vast and varied. Always something for everyone!

In addition to outstanding visual artists, there will also be talented musicians and writers featured. New this year is pianist Joyce McNamara who will be entertaining attendees with her masterful keyboarding on May 17th. And, returning this year Scott Sprunger with “Poetry On the Spot” will be composing original poems upon request on September 13th at Center Court.

Saturday, May 17, 2025, 10am to 6pm Indoor, Former Ulta retail space

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10am to 6pm Outdoor, Center Courtyard

Thanks to the loyal sponsors: Myers & Hayden Insurance; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery; Yellow Frame Project; Kreative Framing; Sharon Eisbart Corporate Art; Clinkenbeard Dentistry; Irene & Bob Walters; Genois Brabson; Dawn Wilson & Mitch Harper; Linda McMurray, MD.